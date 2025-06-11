‘Doge Coin Millionaire’ Who Fumbled 7-Figure DOGE Bag In 2021 Is Now A PEPE Millionaire

99Bitcoins
2025/06/11 17:49
Notcoin
NOT$0.002046-2.61%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00778+2.91%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20785-5.82%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003937--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001061-6.92%

Grauber Contesoto, also known as the ‘Doge Coin Millionaire‘, announced last week that he is now a PEPE millionaire with his holdings exceeding $1.11 million.

Contesoto made his name in the 2021 bull market after his DOGE investment hit 7-figures; however, the memecoin trader did not take profits, meaning his millionaire status washed away during the bear market.

Doge Coin Millionaire Now A PEPE Millionaire After Swapping ETH Holdings For The Green Frog

The former Doge Coin Millionaire stated that he holds PEPE across six separate wallets, amounting to more than $1 million. Contesoto still holds his DOGE coin stack, with his holdings amounting to 5 million DOGE, currently worth $990,000.

Grauber decided to swap his Ethereum for PEPE in February of this year, following 11 months of awful price action that saw ETH go from $3,800 to $1,555.

On his decision to go all in on PEPE, Contesoto said, “I think Pepe is probably one of the only other memes that are up there with Doge regarding how recognizable they are.”

He also appreciates that the PEPE meme is more edgy than DOGE, saying it represents internet culture at its deepest and darkest.

Contesoto admits that he made mistakes during the last cycle in not taking enough profits. He states that buying is easy and selling is the real challenge. The memecoin trader has made it clear that he will sell some DOGE in 2025, saying “By the end of 2025, at least half of the DOGE coins will be sold”.

The newly minted PEPE millionaire is adopting a new strategy in 2025, spreading his risk between multiple large-cap memecoins. Contesoto has invested $100,000 each into leading Base memecoin Brett ($BRETT) and Floki ($FLOKI), with aims to become a millionaire across multiple meme coins.

How Is Contesoto’s Memecoin Portfolio Performing: DOGE, PEPE, BRETT & FLOKI All In The Green Today

Maybe Grauber Contesoto will finally realize his millionaire status dream during this bull run after fumbling the bag in 2021 by not taking profits on his 7-figure DOGE stack.

He has taken a more measured approach this time around, with over $1m of unrealized profits in PEPE and 5m DOGE tokens currently worth $990,000. On a smaller scale, the memecoin maxi has also put $100k into each of BRETT and FLOKI, hoping to see those holdings hit the million mark.

It has been a solid start for Contesoto as DOGE, PEPE, BRETT & FLOKI are all in the green today, posting 4.6%, 2.1%, 1.9% and 6% respectively.

Many believe that this bull run will finally see DOGE realize the community’s long-awaited dream of hitting $1, a 5x increase from its current price of $0.2.

(COINGECKO)

PEPE is 54% away from its December 2024 all-time high when it hit $11.1 billion in market cap, meaning a 2.2x return is on the cards to get back to that level.

BRETT is the leading memecoin on Base chain and also hit its all-time high in December of last year, surpassing $2.1 billion in market cap before dropping nearly 90% to just over $200 million.

It is recovering extremely well with its market cap currently sitting at $576 million. A near 4x return is needed just to get back to those December highs.

On June 4, FLOKI posted a launch trailer for its upcoming Valhalla, an NFT play-to-earn metaverse game that will allow players to earn FLOKI while also being powered by the meme coin. Hype is building for the game, with FLOKI posting 9% gains in the past week after the release date for Valhalla was listed as June 30, 2025.

EXPLORE: Top 20 Crypto to Buy in June 2025

The post ‘Doge Coin Millionaire’ Who Fumbled 7-Figure DOGE Bag In 2021 Is Now A PEPE Millionaire appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

According to PANews on August 1st, Lido released a security disclosure on the X platform: a vulnerability related to the Lido CSM and the permissionless validator contract used to verify
Notcoin
NOT$0.00202-4.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:48
5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

‌In the third quarter of 2025, INEMINER will provide you with compliant, stable, and high-yield mining strategies, in compliance with local financial, data, and environmental regulations (Mica, DAAMLA, PSA). In addition, countries such as Norway have built a compliance system based on the Paris Agreement and territorial policies. INEMINER’s Analysis of Cloud Mining Investment in the First Half of 2025 and Trends in the Third Quarter 1. The cloud mining industry is showing an accelerated integration and technology upgrade trend. The head platform has established a competitive advantage through large-scale procurement and compliant operations. 2. The core of cloud mining is divided into three parts. These are market concentration, regulation and regional differentiation, and technology upgrade. 3. AI dynamic frequency modulation technology is popularized. Energy consumption is further optimized by 28%, 3nm mining machines (such as Antminer S21 Hydraulic) have a computing power of 395TH/s, and liquid cooling solutions reduce energy consumption by 15%. 4. Top 5 cloud mining machines in the first half of 2025: Forecast analysis of cloud mining development trends based on industry dynamics and market data in the second half of 2025. 5. Technological efficiency leap dominates the competitive landscape: The full popularization of 3nm mining machines optimizes unit computing power energy consumption by 28%, driving the comprehensive cost of large mining farms to reduce by 30%. FPGA chip applications are implemented to improve the elasticity of mining income for small currencies. The EU promotes “zero-carbon mining certification”. Mining farms with hydropower/wind power utilization rates below 50% will face traffic restrictions, forcing cloud platforms to transform their energy structure. 6. Policy compliance becomes a survival threshold: Regional regulatory polarization: The UK FCA license platform (INEMINER) provides principal protection contracts to attract compliant investors, and Singapore allows cloud computing power securitization transactions. Regional differentiation of carbon tax costs: The Middle East mines have increased costs due to the carbon tax surcharge ($0.005/kWh), while the UAE/Oman rely on subsidized electricity prices ($0.035-0.045/kWh) to remain competitive. INEMINER Platform Profit Strategy in the Third Quarter of 2025 1. It has a UK FCA license, principal return contracts, and ETHW mining; 2. INEMINER distributed computing power provides zero-threshold investment and no additional fees; 3. INEMINER uses AI multi-currency scheduling (BTC/DOGE/ETH), and the contract closes at $8,000 (USD) per day; 4. Real-time algorithm switching, optimization of small currency returns.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4865-7.68%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005166-7.99%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08307-8.15%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1213-6.54%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01086+2.64%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 18:58
Andreessen Horowitz warns of loopholes in draft crypto rules

Andreessen Horowitz warns of loopholes in draft crypto rules

Andreessen Horowitz urged the US Senate Banking Committee to scrap the “ancillary asset” concept in draft crypto legislation, warning of loopholes.
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:19

Trending News

More

Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

Andreessen Horowitz warns of loopholes in draft crypto rules

SitonMining Launches a New XRP Cloud Mining App, Enabling Zero-Threshold XRP Mining with a Single Tap on Your Smartphone and Earning Daily Passive Income

XRP, BTC, DOGE, and BTC Holders Can Easily Achieve Stable Daily Income Through the IOTA Miner App