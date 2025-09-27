Solana’s market is on high alert this week after a sudden movement of more than $836 million in SOL by large holders sparked new volatility on exchanges. Although Solana’s fundamentals remain intact, aggressive whale activity is normally a precursor to violent market action, so some investors are hedging into new opportunities like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), […]Solana’s market is on high alert this week after a sudden movement of more than $836 million in SOL by large holders sparked new volatility on exchanges. Although Solana’s fundamentals remain intact, aggressive whale activity is normally a precursor to violent market action, so some investors are hedging into new opportunities like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), […]

$210 in view for Solana (SOL) as whales move $836M to exchanges; Is Mutuum Finance The Crypto Saving Portfolios?

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 01:30
Solana
SOL$200.82+0.87%
Movement
MOVE$0.1113+0.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07461-4.96%
Wink
LIKE$0.007655-1.25%

Solana’s market is on high alert this week after a sudden movement of more than $836 million in SOL by large holders sparked new volatility on exchanges. Although Solana’s fundamentals remain intact, aggressive whale activity is normally a precursor to violent market action, so some investors are hedging into new opportunities like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi altcoin increasingly popular as a hedge against large-price volatility. At presale stage 6 that is 50% sold out, at a price of $0.035, MUTM is creating a lending-and-borrowing protocol with actual utility and far more upside in the early stages.

Mutuum Finance has already made over $16.3 million and had over 16,570 holders. With a confirmed launch price of $0.06 and roadmap with multi-chain expansion and institutional partnerships.

Solana Technical Image Turns Cautious as $210 Support Faces Critical Test

The technical perspective for Solana has weakened as price action cannot trade above $220 and is continuously rejected near $240, trading below its 30-day moving average and exerting heavy pressure on the major $210 support zone. A close below this level could open the door to another dip towards the psychological $200 level, with momentum indicators backing the bearish case. Interestingly, the last time this setup was seen, SOL dropped to $126 before rebounding 62%, with speculation now rampant that another such cycle is now underway.

Mutuum Finance Spikes in Presale

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) sixth presale round is progressing at a fever pitch. The project has thus far raised over $16.3 million and has been bought by over 16,570 holders. People participating in this round are poised to enjoy astronomical rewards once the token is listed on the market. Besides its success in presale, Mutuum Finance is strongly focused on creating a stablecoin and balanced ecosystem on the Ethereum chain.

In addition to protecting its platform, Mutuum Finance has also collaborated with CertiK to announce a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program. The program is designed to invite security developers, white-hat hackers, and researchers to find bugs on the platform. The bugs are effort and risk levels: major, critical, minor, and low. This is a significant step towards protecting users’ balances and boosting investor confidence even further.

Mutuum Finance is looking to expand the reach of the existing DeFi network. In its community engagement, the project has launched an early bird token reward of $100,000 giveaway, in which 10 winners can receive $10,000 MUTM.

Vision and Technology

The project’s vision is to test the boundaries of the present DeFi ecosystem. True to this conviction, Mutuum Finance employs Chainlink oracles for trading, lending, and asset prices in USD terms. It also supports assets such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. To make it reliable, the system employs fallback oracle modes, composite data feeds, and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages to fetch very precise price data even in times of highly volatile markets.

The protocol is a closed-order book architecture with market risk aversion and illiquidity as top priorities. The protocol is implemented through a set of mechanisms like close levels, liquidation thresholds, and incentive to liquidators. Underlying volatility directly prescribes the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio as well as liquidation policies: the higher, the tighter parameters and lending conditions. In addition, reserve multipliers are also differentiated by asset risk weightings for the purpose of adding stability, security, and resilience to the system under different conditions in the markets.

From Volatility to Value: Why Investors Prefer MUTM Over SOL

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is picking up steam as a stable hedge against Solana’s (SOL) heightened volatility. Stage 6 tokens are priced at $0.035 and already 50% sold, with a launch price guarantee of $0.06, offering huge upside. The project has raised over $16.3 million and added 16,570+ holders, reflecting ramped-up adoption and firm market confidence. Enter Stage 6 now before the next price hike and get in early to reap maximum returns.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

The post Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jonah Wren Phillips in “Bring Her Back.” A24 Bring Her Back, a new A24 horror movie from the filmmakers of the smash hit Talk to Me, is coming soon to HBO Max. Bring Her Back opened in theaters on May 30 before debuting on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 1. The official logline for Bring Her Back reads, “A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.” Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers Directed by twin brothers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, Bring Her Back stars Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Philips, Sally–Anne Upton, Stephen Philips, Mischa Heywood and Sally Hawkins. Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday that Bring Her Back will arrive on streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Oct. 3, and on HBO linear on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. ET. Prior to the debut of Bring Her Back on HBO on Oct. 4, the cable outlet will air the Philippou brothers’ 2022 horror hit Talk to Me. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ’28 Years Later’ Is New On Netflix This WeekBy Tim Lammers For viewers who don’t have HBO Max, the streaming platform offers three tiers: The ad-based tier costs $9.99 per month, while an ad-free tier is $16.99 per month. Additionally, an ad-free tier with 4K Ultra HD programming costs $20.99 per month. The Success Of ‘Talk To Me’ Weighed On The Minds Of Philippou Brothers While Making ‘Bring Her Back’ During the film’s theatrical run, Bring Her Back earned $19.3 million domestically and nearly $19.8 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $39.1 million. Bring Her Back had a production budget of $17 million before prints and advertising, according to The Numbers.…
MemeCore
M$2.46618+7.96%
Threshold
T$0.01547+1.04%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08309-0.65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:23
Partager
China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China has launched a direct trade investigation targeting Mexico, after the Latin American country announced aggressive new tariffs on Chinese exports. The decision came Thursday, as China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed it would probe not only Mexico’s 50% tariff on Chinese cars, but also a list of other new trade measures. The same day, China […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0951-0.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001584+2.32%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:07
Partager
Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

China has not responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that a deal to keep TikTok running in the United States has been approved. Trump said during the signing of a new executive order that he had “gotten the go-ahead” from Chinese President Xi Jinping. But since that statement, Beijing hasn’t said a […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.574+0.67%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001584+2.32%
Union
U$0.010352-7.90%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward