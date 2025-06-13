How cloud mining with ETHRANSACTION is shaping the future of passive crypto income

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 16:24
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08307-8.06%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15519+33.79%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Retail investors are turning to ETHRANSACTION to passively earn daily income through clean-energy crypto mining, no hardware, no hassle.

Table of Contents

  • How to mine in the ETHRANSACTION cloud
  • Security and sustainability: Trustworthy investments
  • Daily passive income potential for ETHRANSACTION miners
  • Choosing a contract
  • Affiliate program: Earn money without investing
  • ETHRANSACTION platform advantages
  • Summary

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology could reshape personal finance in the next decade. Even if traders never bought Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, or any other digital currency, its impact could affect how they save, spend, and manage money. There are many ways cryptocurrencies could change everyone’s financial life. The most immediate change will be how people send and receive money by simplifying cross-border payments.

So ETHRANSACTION has launched a plan contract suitable for people in all fields to allow retail investors to have their own crypto savings in advance in the next decade; so that retail investors can get a stable passive income from cloud mining.

ETHRANSACTION is driven by clean energy: it not only saves a lot of energy consumption but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the potential of new energy. ETHRANSACTION has advanced cryptocurrency mining equipment, sites, maintenance facilities, and cheap clean electricity. If users want to participate in mining, ETHRANSACTION is the perfect choice for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

How to mine in the ETHRANSACTION cloud

1: Sign up now to get a $19 reward (can be used to earn $0.9 for daily sign-in).

2: Choose a contract: After successfully registering, the next step for users is to choose a mining contract that meets their goals and budget. ETHRANSACTION offers a variety of contracts to meet different needs, whether users are beginners or experienced miners. Everyone can take a close look at the available options and consider factors such as contract duration, potential returns, and associated costs.

3: Unprecedented profit potential: What makes ETHRANSACTION different is its high profit potential. Users can earn up to more than $9,075 per day, making it one of the most profitable cloud mining platforms. This passive income model allows investors to earn substantial income without a lot of knowledge or involvement in the mining process.

ETHRANSACTION has 8.73 million users worldwide. Interested investors can sign up now to join the cloud mining contract for free. Click to download the official App.

Security and sustainability: Trustworthy investments

Security and transparency are at the core of ETHRANSACTION operations. The platform ensures that user funds are protected while complying with industry regulations. By utilizing clean energy, ETHRANSACTION not only maximizes profits but also minimizes environmental impact, making it a truly sustainable investment opportunity.

Daily passive income potential for ETHRANSACTION miners

ETHRANSACTION’s passive income opportunity is gaining traction. With a potential income of $7.5-9075 per day, it is not to be missed. ETHRANSACTION operates using solar energy and cryptocurrency mining. Individuals do not need to actively participate, just invest in purchasing a plan contract to make a huge profit.

Choosing a contract

How cloud mining with ETHRANSACTION is shaping the future of passive crypto income - 1

For more information on the new contracts, visit the official ETHRANSACTION platform website.

4: Start earning: Once users have selected and activated their mining contract, they can sit back and wait for the system to work. ETHRANSACTION’s advanced technology ensures that the mining operation runs efficiently, maximizing potential earnings.

Affiliate program: Earn money without investing

For users looking to earn extra income, ETHRANSACTION offers an exclusive affiliate program where users can refer others and earn up to $99,000 in commissions. Unlimited referrals, unlimited profit potential.

ETHRANSACTION is a gateway to financial growth. With a seamless platform, secure infrastructure, and unparalleled profitability, ETHRANSACTION is reinventing the future of cloud mining.

As mining activities progress, users will begin to see profits accumulating in their accounts. They can track the performance through the platform’s dashboard and withdraw earnings when they are ready.

ETHRANSACTION platform advantages

1: Intuitive interface: The platform’s user-friendly interface ensures that even cryptocurrency novices can easily navigate.

2: Legitimacy and global audience: The platform was legally established in the UK in 2017, protected and issued by the UK government, and has attracted more than 8.73 million real users worldwide with cutting-edge technology.

3: Cutting-edge equipment: Uses mining equipment provided by top mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Shenma Miner, and Canaan Creative to ensure the stable operation and efficient production capacity of Bitcoin miners.

4: Supports a variety of popular cryptocurrencies such as USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, BCH, DOGE, XRP, etc. for settlement.

5: Stable income: The contracts launched by the platform have income every 24 hours, and the principal is automatically returned after the contract expires.

6: Affiliate Program: Users can recommend friends and get a referral bonus of up to $99,000.

7: Professional team: The platform has an experienced IT team and 24/7 real-time customer service team to ensure that users can solve problems in a timely manner.

Summary

ETHRANSACTION service platform is a legal, compliant, safe, and reliable company that abides by local laws and regulations. The mission is to enable everyone to conduct cloud mining. Interested crypto enthusiasts can check out the platform today.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

According to PANews on August 1st, Lido released a security disclosure on the X platform: a vulnerability related to the Lido CSM and the permissionless validator contract used to verify
Notcoin
NOT$0.00202-4.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:48
5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

‌In the third quarter of 2025, INEMINER will provide you with compliant, stable, and high-yield mining strategies, in compliance with local financial, data, and environmental regulations (Mica, DAAMLA, PSA). In addition, countries such as Norway have built a compliance system based on the Paris Agreement and territorial policies. INEMINER’s Analysis of Cloud Mining Investment in the First Half of 2025 and Trends in the Third Quarter 1. The cloud mining industry is showing an accelerated integration and technology upgrade trend. The head platform has established a competitive advantage through large-scale procurement and compliant operations. 2. The core of cloud mining is divided into three parts. These are market concentration, regulation and regional differentiation, and technology upgrade. 3. AI dynamic frequency modulation technology is popularized. Energy consumption is further optimized by 28%, 3nm mining machines (such as Antminer S21 Hydraulic) have a computing power of 395TH/s, and liquid cooling solutions reduce energy consumption by 15%. 4. Top 5 cloud mining machines in the first half of 2025: Forecast analysis of cloud mining development trends based on industry dynamics and market data in the second half of 2025. 5. Technological efficiency leap dominates the competitive landscape: The full popularization of 3nm mining machines optimizes unit computing power energy consumption by 28%, driving the comprehensive cost of large mining farms to reduce by 30%. FPGA chip applications are implemented to improve the elasticity of mining income for small currencies. The EU promotes “zero-carbon mining certification”. Mining farms with hydropower/wind power utilization rates below 50% will face traffic restrictions, forcing cloud platforms to transform their energy structure. 6. Policy compliance becomes a survival threshold: Regional regulatory polarization: The UK FCA license platform (INEMINER) provides principal protection contracts to attract compliant investors, and Singapore allows cloud computing power securitization transactions. Regional differentiation of carbon tax costs: The Middle East mines have increased costs due to the carbon tax surcharge ($0.005/kWh), while the UAE/Oman rely on subsidized electricity prices ($0.035-0.045/kWh) to remain competitive. INEMINER Platform Profit Strategy in the Third Quarter of 2025 1. It has a UK FCA license, principal return contracts, and ETHW mining; 2. INEMINER distributed computing power provides zero-threshold investment and no additional fees; 3. INEMINER uses AI multi-currency scheduling (BTC/DOGE/ETH), and the contract closes at $8,000 (USD) per day; 4. Real-time algorithm switching, optimization of small currency returns.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4865-7.68%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005166-7.99%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08307-8.15%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1213-6.54%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01086+2.64%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 18:58
Andreessen Horowitz warns of loopholes in draft crypto rules

Andreessen Horowitz warns of loopholes in draft crypto rules

Andreessen Horowitz urged the US Senate Banking Committee to scrap the “ancillary asset” concept in draft crypto legislation, warning of loopholes.
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:19

Trending News

More

Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

Andreessen Horowitz warns of loopholes in draft crypto rules

SitonMining Launches a New XRP Cloud Mining App, Enabling Zero-Threshold XRP Mining with a Single Tap on Your Smartphone and Earning Daily Passive Income

XRP, BTC, DOGE, and BTC Holders Can Easily Achieve Stable Daily Income Through the IOTA Miner App