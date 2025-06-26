Coinme fined $300,000 for violating California crypto ATM laws

PANews
2025/06/26 13:34
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03837-9.18%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cointelegraph, cryptocurrency ATM operator Coinme was fined $300,000 for violating California's Digital Financial Assets Act. This is the first time that the state regulator has taken enforcement action under the law. The main violations include: single-day transactions exceeding the legal limit of $1,000 and failure to disclose necessary information on receipts. Coinme also needs to pay $51,700 in compensation to a deceived elderly resident.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) said the enforcement action sent a strong compliance signal to the industry. Data showed that in 2024, the amount of cryptocurrency ATM fraud in the United States reached 246 million US dollars (a year-on-year increase of 31%), and nearly two-thirds of the victims were elderly people over 60 years old. The state's 2023 legislation specifically established regulatory requirements for ATM operators to prevent fraud risks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K fintech company Valereum Plc is raising funds to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, following many other companies that have jumped on the BTC band wagon. On August 1, the fintech company announced that it will be aiming to raise…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,158.03-2.86%
U Coin
U$0.01104-0.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 16:12
Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase's US stock price fell 10.46% in pre-market trading, currently trading at $338.7. Coinbase disclosed that its total revenue for Q2 2025 was
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:19
Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

PANews reported on August 1st that Matrixport's latest investment research report indicates that the core catalyst for a new round of Bitcoin appreciation is emerging. Despite a flurry of positive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:58

Trending News

More

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

Solana ETFs coming soon? Seven asset managers file amended S-1s with the SEC