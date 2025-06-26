SynFutures, the leading derivatives platform of Base Ecosystem, launches gold and crude oil perpetual contracts

PANews reported on June 26 that the decentralized derivatives exchange SynFutures officially launched perpetual contracts for gold (XAU/USDC) and crude oil (WTI/USDC) today, supporting up to 10x leverage, and officially entered the RWA derivatives market.

Recently, due to the geopolitical situation, the market's risk aversion demand has surged, pushing the gold price to break through the $3,400/ounce mark again; the WTI crude oil price has reached a high of $75/barrel, with a weekly fluctuation of 12%. The launch of the new contract will provide investors with a new channel to participate in the commodity market.

As the leading derivatives platform in the Base ecosystem, SynFutures has accumulated a trading volume of over US$290 billion. SynFutures said that the launch of commodity contracts is an important step in its expansion of the RWA market, and it will continue to enrich its product portfolio in the future to provide users with more comprehensive trading options.

