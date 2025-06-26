Trezor to Partner With ETHCC 2025 Conference in Cannes

2025/06/26
  • The company will organize a booth and sessions with experts.
  • Visitors will be able to test devices and discuss partnerships.
  • Trezor will raise the topic of backup and storage of digital assets.

Сrypto wallet maker Trezor has become an official partner of the Ethereum Community Conference (ETHCC). The event will take place from June 30 to July 3, 2025 in Cannes at the Palais des Festivals.

It is one of the largest Ethereum community events in Europe, the company representatives noted. According to the organizers, the conference will bring together developers, entrepreneurs, and investors from all over the world.

At booth #7, participants will be able to meet with the Trezor team and experts in digital asset storage systems. The team will show devices in operation, help to understand backup tools and answer users’ questions.

As an additional activity, there will be a raffle for the new Trezor Safe 5 wallet — you will need to draw a crypto illustration to participate.

Trezor booth at the Web3 event. Data: Trezor.

In addition to demonstrations, Trezor will offer a space for dialogs with representatives from projects and ecosystems. The partnerships and development team will discuss opportunities to collaborate with Web3 developers and companies.

Trezor’s Head of Marketing Anusha Schindler emphasized that ETHCC is a rare chance to interact directly with the community and showcase the company’s innovative solutions. Trezor CCO Danny Sanders added that many realize the importance of backups only after a loss, and that it is the vendor’s job to raise awareness before risks arise.

The company was previously a participant at the BTC Prague event, where it attracted significant attention amongst the event’s attendees. Trezor’s team pointed to the growing popularity of hardware solutions for storing digital assets and users’ desire for more data regarding crypto security.

Trezor continues to emphasize user protection and conscious handling of digital assets. At Cannes, the team expects to not only showcase its product line, but also be inspired by the community’s ideas to develop new directions.

