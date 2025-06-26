MSTR stock vs. MSTY stock: Which offers better returns in a Bitcoin bull run?

Crypto.news
2025/06/26 20:39
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000023--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003937--%

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF has grown into a $4.8 billion fund, driven by its 136% dividend yield and its connection to Strategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.

MSTY’s inflows have increased each month this year, with the net amount reaching $3.9 billion. This trajectory may continue if Bitcoin (BTC) breaks out and hits a new all-time high, as Polymarket traders expect. 

Demand is also rising because Strategy’s core stock does not pay a dividend. Instead, MSTY generates its monthly distributions through a covered call strategy.

MSTY ETF inflows

In a covered call approach, the fund invests a portion of its capital in Strategy stock and benefits as the stock rises. It then sells call options on the stock, generating premium income, which it distributes to investors.

A call option is a contract that gives the investor the right, but not the obligation, to buy an asset at a specific price within a certain time period.

If MSTR stock drops below the strike price, the option becomes worthless since the stock can be bought directly on the market. If the stock rises above the strike price, the call option is exercised. In this case, the fund retains the premium but sacrifices additional upside if the rally continues.

If the stock remains flat, the ETF still generates a return through the monthly premium. These scenarios explain why MSTY and other covered call ETFs offer high dividend yields.

MSTY has a lower total return than MSTR

The 136% dividend yield is highly enticing to many income investors. For instance, a $10,000 investment would yield a gross annual dividend payment of $13,600 if the yield remains constant.

However, a closer look reveals that MSTY’s total return has lagged behind MSTR’s. Data shows that MSTY has declined by 18% year to date, while MSTR stock is up 34%.

The best measure of an ETF’s performance is the total return, which includes dividends. In this case, MSTR stock has risen 34.20% this year, while MSTY has gained 29%. As shown below, MSTY’s total return over the past 12 months was 107%, compared to MSTR’s 160%.

MSTY vs MSTR

A similar trend appears across most covered call ETFs. For example, Coinbase stock has advanced 60% in the past 12 months, while the YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) has risen 24%. Similarly, the $40 billion JEPI ETF consistently lags behind the S&P 500 Index.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1186-11.22%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:32
Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76
Share
PANews2025/08/01 13:34
Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

A broad sell-off hit the crypto market on the first day of August, with total market capitalization falling 6.6% to $3.8 trillion amid macroeconomic tensions. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.4% to $115,354, while Ethereum (ETH) declined 4.1% to $3,702. Solana (SOL),…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,593.11-3.40%
Solana
SOL$167.2-7.66%
XRP
XRP$2.9123-7.72%
Ethereum
ETH$3,610.66-6.57%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002899+1.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 13:46

Trending News

More

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

Vaultz Capital Closes £4.3 Million Funding and Expands Bitcoin Strategy

Solv Protocol launches BTC+ vault to unlock yield from idle Bitcoin