FTX/Alameda liquidated 146 million BOBA tokens and transferred all to Coinbase Prime

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Yu Jin, after Boba Network announced that the token entered full circulation, the FTX/Alameda address liquidated 146 million $BOBA (about 12.22 million US dollars) held on the chain in the last 22 hours, and all of them were transferred to Coinbase Prime . This batch of tokens accounts for 29% of the total BOBA , and the current daily trading volume of BOBA in the secondary market is only a few million US dollars. Industry insiders believe that if this part of the tokens is to flow out, it may be completed through inter-institutional OTC methods.

