BNB Chain extends stablecoin zero gas promotion until July 31

PANews reported on June 26 that according to the BNB Chain announcement, the stablecoin "Zero Gas Carnival" event will be extended to 23:59 (UTC) on July 31, 2025. Users can continue to transfer USDT and USD1 for free through multiple CEXs and wallets. BNB Chain currently ranks first in the global stablecoin transaction volume and the number of active users. Since the launch of the event, it has covered more than 4 million US dollars in gas fees, boosting the growth of the ecosystem.

