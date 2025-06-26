Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme

PANews reported on June 26 that according to the US Department of Justice, a Nigerian man, Charles Uchenna Nwadavid, pleaded guilty in the Boston Federal Court to participating in the "pig killing" fraud and money laundering case. Nwadavid used fake romantic relationships to trick six victims into sending money, involving more than $ 2.5 million, and transferred the funds to a cryptocurrency account under his control. The case is expected to be sentenced on September 23, 2025. Nwadavid faces up to 20 years in prison and a huge fine, and will be deported after serving his sentence.

