RWAs hit $24b as private credit leads 2025 crypto growth, report shows

Crypto.news
2025/06/26 22:01

A report by RedStone shows that private credit is the main driver of growth in the real-world asset market.

Tokenized real-world assets are one of the biggest trends in crypto this year. On Thursday, RedStone published a report on the state of on-chain finance in the first half of 2025. The report notes that RWAs have become one of the fastest-growing categories.

RWAs reached an estimated value of more than $24 billion in June 2025, up from $5 to $10 billion in 2022. This growth was second only to stablecoins, which have seen even stronger performance during the same period.

According to Marcin Kaźmierczak, Co-founder of RedStone, the primary driver behind this RWA growth is private credit. This refers to loans made outside the traditional banking system, often issued directly to private companies.

How RWAs change private credit

Private credit loans were traditionally very illiquid, often subject to multi-year lockups. This meant lenders had to wait a long time to realize a profit. Still, their high yields, typically 8% to 12%, made them worthwhile.

With RWAs, traders can sell these loans, giving them significantly more flexibility. In addition, these assets can be packaged into institutional-grade private credit funds, such as Apollo’s ACRED, making private credit more accessible to a broader range of investors.

RWAs also make these assets programmable and composable. Institutions can now embed specific strategies, including automatic interest distribution or triggered liquidations. At the same time, tokenized assets can be integrated across various protocols, including as collateral.

According to RedStone, this indicates that RWAs have matured for real-world applications—beyond early experiments with blockchain technology. Non-crypto-native institutions are now leveraging the technology to enhance their operations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1186-11.22%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:32
Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76
Share
PANews2025/08/01 13:34
Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

A broad sell-off hit the crypto market on the first day of August, with total market capitalization falling 6.6% to $3.8 trillion amid macroeconomic tensions. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.4% to $115,354, while Ethereum (ETH) declined 4.1% to $3,702. Solana (SOL),…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,593.11-3.40%
Solana
SOL$167.2-7.66%
XRP
XRP$2.9123-7.72%
Ethereum
ETH$3,610.66-6.57%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002899+1.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 13:46

Trending News

More

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

Vaultz Capital Closes £4.3 Million Funding and Expands Bitcoin Strategy

Solv Protocol launches BTC+ vault to unlock yield from idle Bitcoin