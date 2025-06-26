Genius Group's board of directors approves future legal proceeds distribution and Bitcoin purchase plan

PANews reported on June 26 that according to GlobeNewswire , the board of directors of Genius Group (NYSE: GNS ) has approved the distribution of half of the proceeds from any future legal victory to shareholders, and the other half to purchase Bitcoin to enrich the company's Bitcoin reserves. The company is currently seeking more than $ 1 billion in compensation for two cases, including a RICO lawsuit and an upcoming lawsuit against naked short selling and false trading. The company said that if it is successfully compensated, it will be distributed according to the above plan, and all operations will comply with relevant regulatory provisions.