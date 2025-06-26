Niural Completes $31 Million Series A Financing, Dedicated to AI-Driven Global PEO Platform

PANews reported on June 26 that Niural announced the completion of a $ 31 million Series A financing round led by Marathon Management Partners . Niural is reshaping global CFO and HR operations with the first AI- native PEO platform. Its end-to-end global PEO and payment platform is driven by its self-developed tax engine and AI collaboration tool EMMA , helping companies save more than 60 hours per month, reduce labor and foreign exchange costs by 50% , and reduce payroll errors by 90% . In the past year, Niural has achieved 700% ARR growth, and its clients include well-known companies such as Tensor and Polygon Labs . This round of financing will further advance its mission to build an AI intelligence hub for modern corporate CFOs .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.