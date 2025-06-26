PANews reported on June 26 that the Web3 wallet Zerion has integrated the Solana network. Users can now cross-chain from more than 50 chains to Solana through Zerion , track Solana investment profits and losses ( PnL ) and investment portfolios in real time in the wallet, and follow other wallets and copy their trading operations.

