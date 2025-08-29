219th Ethereum ACDE meeting: Discussing Fusaka progress and abandoning Holesky, etc.

PANews reported on August 29 that according to Tim Beiko’s summary of the 219th Ethereum Executive Core Developers Meeting (ACDE), Ethereum core developers discussed the progress of the Fusaka development network (Devnet-3 is expected to be completed today, and the consensus layer team is fixing synchronization issues. After the fix is released next week, another non-final test will be conducted. If all goes well, devnet-5 will be launched); the retirement of Holesky (Fusaka plans to abandon Holesky a few weeks after Holesky is activated, and a public post will be released to explain the timeline and migration guidance); Gas Limit (the goal is to reach 60 million before the Fusaka upgrade), and the Glamsterdam update (future meetings will prioritize discussing PFI issues requested by clients).