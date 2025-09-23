The post 21Shares Dogecoin ETF listed on DTCC under ticker TDOG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways 21Shares has listed a Dogecoin ETF on the DTCC under the ticker TDOG. This is one of the first ETFs providing exposure to Dogecoin, going beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum-focused products. 21Shares, a Swiss asset management firm specializing in crypto exchange-traded products, has listed its Dogecoin ETF on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation under the ticker TDOG today. The development comes amid an accelerated approval process for crypto-related ETFs under President Trump’s administration, which has shown support for cryptocurrency innovation. The DTCC listing enables the ETF to provide investors exposure to Dogecoin’s price movements without requiring direct ownership of the underlying cryptocurrency, following the structure that made Bitcoin ETFs successful in 2024. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/21shares-dogecoin-etf-listed-dtcc-tdog/The post 21Shares Dogecoin ETF listed on DTCC under ticker TDOG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways 21Shares has listed a Dogecoin ETF on the DTCC under the ticker TDOG. This is one of the first ETFs providing exposure to Dogecoin, going beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum-focused products. 21Shares, a Swiss asset management firm specializing in crypto exchange-traded products, has listed its Dogecoin ETF on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation under the ticker TDOG today. The development comes amid an accelerated approval process for crypto-related ETFs under President Trump’s administration, which has shown support for cryptocurrency innovation. The DTCC listing enables the ETF to provide investors exposure to Dogecoin’s price movements without requiring direct ownership of the underlying cryptocurrency, following the structure that made Bitcoin ETFs successful in 2024. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/21shares-dogecoin-etf-listed-dtcc-tdog/

21Shares Dogecoin ETF listed on DTCC under ticker TDOG

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 07:38
Key Takeaways

  • 21Shares has listed a Dogecoin ETF on the DTCC under the ticker TDOG.
  • This is one of the first ETFs providing exposure to Dogecoin, going beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum-focused products.

21Shares, a Swiss asset management firm specializing in crypto exchange-traded products, has listed its Dogecoin ETF on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation under the ticker TDOG today.

The development comes amid an accelerated approval process for crypto-related ETFs under President Trump’s administration, which has shown support for cryptocurrency innovation.

The DTCC listing enables the ETF to provide investors exposure to Dogecoin’s price movements without requiring direct ownership of the underlying cryptocurrency, following the structure that made Bitcoin ETFs successful in 2024.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/21shares-dogecoin-etf-listed-dtcc-tdog/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Markets await Fed's first 2025 cut, experts bet "this bull market is not even close to over"

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don't Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
