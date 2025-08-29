21Shares files to launch SEI ETF, joining race with Canary Capital

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/29 09:31
SEI
SEI$0.3019+1.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10647+3.04%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.181-1.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01309-0.38%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5576+0.34%

SEI is the native token of the Sei network, a layer-1 blockchain specializing in trading infrastructure for decentralized exchanges and marketplaces.

Crypto asset manager 21Shares has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an exchange-traded fund tracking the price of SEI, following Canary Capital’s application in April. 

The S-1 registration statement filed with the SEC on Thursday proposes to use crypto price index provider CF Benchmarks to track the price of SEI, using data from multiple crypto exchanges.

SEI is the native token of the Sei network, both were launched in August 2023. The network itself is a layer 1 blockchain that specializes in trading infrastructure for decentralized exchanges and marketplaces. Its native token can be used to pay for network gas fees and participate in governance. 

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00787+16.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Partager
XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-etf-buzz-builds-magacoin-finance-presale-gains-trader-momentum/
XRP
XRP$2.9118-3.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018913+3.72%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02775--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 10:14
Partager
Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

The recent crypto crash continued on Monday, June 23, as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment amid an ongoing geopolitical crisis. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $101,000, up from Sunday’s low of $98,230, while Ethereum (ETH) rose to $2,250.  Total liquidations…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,411.24-1.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MAY
MAY$0.04516+3.03%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/23 20:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

BullZilla Presale Joins Shiba Inu and Bonk as the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now