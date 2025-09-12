21Shares Launches Physically Backed dYdX ETP for Institutional Investors

Through the participation of its operator, kpk, the dYdX Treasury subDAO is providing assistance for the launch.

The 21Shares DYDX Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) is a regulated, physically backed investment product that provides institutional investors with safe and compliant exposure to DYDX (ticker: DYDX), the native token that powers the dYdX Chain. The launch of this product was announced today by 21Shares. Through the participation of its operator, kpk, the dYdX Treasury subDAO is providing assistance for the launch.

With over $1.4 trillion in cumulative trading volume settled on dYdX, dYdX is the most operationally mature decentralized derivatives protocol. It serves more than 230 perpetual markets throughout the world. Traditional and decentralized finance are brought together by the 21Shares DYDX ETP, which provides institutional allocators with a regulated and trustworthy entry point into the on-chain derivatives market, which is seeing significant growth.

For the purpose of ensuring a smooth integration into institutional trading settings, 21Shares was in charge of the product design, regulatory clearances, and exchange listing requirements. By using its track record as one of the top ETP issuers in Europe, 21Shares provides professional investors with access to DYDX that is characterized by the highest levels of compliance, security, and operational dependability. This momentum coincides with the acceleration of inflows into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States, such as the Grayscale Bitcoin ETF (GBTC), which highlights the rising embrace of bitcoin by institutions.

Despite the fact that the notional value of global derivatives markets is more than $100 trillion, the value of decentralized finance derivatives is still less than one percent of this magnitude. The 21Shares DYDX ETP debuts at a crucial juncture, coinciding with dYdX’s high-velocity roadmap. This provides institutions with a timely and regulated on-ramp as the protocol develops into the following areas:

Telegram Trading: In September of 2025, Telegram Trading will provide seamless execution across many platforms in addition to a growth incentive scheme.

Spot Trading (coming soon): A worldwide access to spot trading will soon be available, and it will be launched first with Solana integration.

Perpetuals for Real-World Assets (RWAs): Perpetuals for Real-World Assets (RWAs), which include pre-IPO shares, indices, and equity investments on the blockchain.

Stake-for-Reduced-Fees: Long-term DYDX stakers are rewarded with customisable fee levels offered via the Stake-for-Reduced-Fees.

Expanded deposit options: Additional deposit alternatives, including as USDT, Solana, and fiat on-ramps, have been made available.

100% of the 21Shares dYdX ETP is backed by tangible assets. The performance of DYDX is monitored, and investors are given the opportunity to get exposure to one of the first decentralized exchanges to provide perpetual future contracts.

kpk, which was previously known as karpatkey, is the most prominent treasury management solutions provider for non-custodial DeFi. With a dedication to transparency, sustainability, and onchain governance, the organization has established a track record of successfully operating treasuries for leading DeFi protocols.

With its headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, the dYdX foundation is a nonprofit foundation that does not seek to make a profit. The mission of the Foundation is to encourage community-driven expansion within the dYdX ecosystem, as well as to provide support for the existing implementation of the dYdX protocol as well as any future implementations related to the protocol. During its Analyst Calls, which take place on a monthly basis, the Foundation discusses the progress that has been made with the protocol. The next session is planned to take place on Monday, September 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM UTC.