21Shares launches XDC Network ETP and Sui Staking ETP on SIX Swiss Exchange

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/14 20:10
21Shares expanded its crypto offerings in Europe with the launch of two new exchange-traded products on the SIX Swiss Exchange: ASUI and XDCN.

Summary
  • ASUI offers staking exposure to SUI with risk management, while XDCN provides direct exposure to XDC price performance.
  • The listings on SIX Swiss Exchange complement existing presence on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris.
  • Increased accessibility for investors could boost demand, potentially pushing XDC and SUI tokens’ prices higher.

21Shares has just announced the launch of two new crypto exchange-traded products on the SIX Swiss Exchange: the 21Shares XDC Network ETP (XDCN) and the 21Shares Sui Staking ETP (ASUI).

ASUI is 100% physically backed by SUI tokens and tracks the performance of the Sui (SUI) blockchain. As of August 13, ASUI had a Net Asset Value of $113.32, AUM of $200.59 million, a YTD return of -16.39%, and a 30-day average staking yield of 1.48%. The product allows investors to access staking rewards with professional risk management, avoiding the need to directly lock assets, with tokens secured in institutional-grade cold storage.

Like ASUI, XDCN is fully backed by the underlying crypto assets, with custody managed through institutional-grade security to ensure asset safety. It provides exposure to XDC and has a NAV of $27.26, AUM of $30.67 million, and a YTD return of 36.30%. Unlike ASUI, XDCN is not a staking product. It offers direct exposure to the price performance of XDC without additional yield from staking. 

Could these listings boost XDC and SUI prices?

The listings of these financial products on the SIX Swiss Exchange add to their existing presence on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris.

This is a big step for both XDC and SUI as listing on additional exchanges, especially regulated ones like the SIX Swiss Exchange, increases accessibility for a wider pool of investors, potentially boosting demand and pushing the tokens’ prices higher.

Currently, XDC is trading at $0.08981 and SUI at $3.93, but earlier projections from crypto.news here and here suggest both could rise in the near term.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
