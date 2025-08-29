21Shares Prepares for SEI Token ETF with SEC Application

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/08/29 21:53
SEI
SEI$0.2875-4.19%
U
U$0.013+44.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01251-6.22%
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.43%

Crypto asset manager 21Shares has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to the SEI token. 

Structure and Benchmarking

According to the S-1 registration filed on Thursday, the ETF will track SEI’s market value using the CF SEI-Dollar Reference Rate, developed by CF Benchmarks. The benchmark aggregates pricing data from multiple cryptocurrency exchanges, ensuring standardized valuation. Shares of the fund will be priced daily based on this index.

The ETF is designed as a passive vehicle, meaning it will reflect SEI’s spot price without employing leverage, derivatives, or speculative trading strategies. Coinbase Custody Trust Company has been appointed to safeguard the fund’s SEI holdings.

About the SEI Network

SEI is the native asset of the Sei Network, a Layer-1 blockchain launched in August 2023. The network specializes in high-performance trading infrastructure for decentralized exchanges and marketplaces. The token serves multiple roles, including gas fee payments and governance participation, while also being considered for staking rewards.

Staking and Custody Considerations

21Shares stated in the filing that the fund may eventually stake SEI to enhance returns. However, it emphasized that such a step would only be taken after evaluating potential regulatory, legal, and tax risks. While staking remains under review, the firm has not ruled out exploring liquid staking options in the future if deemed compliant.

All SEI transactions related to fund operations will be handled by vetted third-party counterparties. These entities must meet standards of financial strength, regulatory oversight, and settlement reliability.

Subscription and Redemption Mechanisms

Authorized Participants will be able to subscribe or redeem shares either through cash or in-kind transfers. For cash transactions, a designated counterparty will convert U.S. dollars into SEI before depositing them with Coinbase Custody. In in-kind transactions, SEI tokens will be delivered directly to the Trust, which will then issue corresponding shares after deducting fees.

Redemptions will return SEI or its cash equivalent, depending on the arrangement. This dual-structure approach allows flexibility while maintaining regulatory safeguards.

Seed Capital and Market Launch

The filing also revealed that the Sponsor has seeded the ETF with an initial purchase of two shares priced at $50 each. An affiliate of the Sponsor is expected to acquire additional seed baskets following SEC approval. Once cleared, the ETF aims to list under a yet-to-be-determined ticker symbol.

While the SEI ETF will not fall under the Investment Company Act or CFTC jurisdiction, it will operate within SEC regulatory parameters. The offering, unless extended, will remain open for up to three years. Investors trading on secondary markets will incur standard brokerage fees.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005039-6.23%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Partager
South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay has officially launched its Korean won stablecoin business layout and has submitted 18 combined
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.44%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 08:53
Partager
The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

PANews reported on August 29th that the Ethereum Foundation announced that it is optimizing the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). As part of the transition, it has temporarily suspended public grant applications. This adjustment will buy the Foundation time to redesign its funding model, shifting its focus to strategic initiatives, from reactive to proactive, while also supporting the priorities of other teams within the Ethereum Foundation. The Foundation mentioned that it has continuously optimized its processes and improved efficiency over the past three years, but as a public grant program with limited resources and a wide coverage, the influx of applications has consumed a large portion of its time and energy, making it difficult to free up resources to explore new strategic opportunities. The Foundation will continue to fund Ethereum public products and accept applications, but will adopt a new approach, with specific details to be announced in a future announcement. The optimized focus areas and implementation path for the ESP will be announced in Q4 2025.
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.43%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05685-0.33%
Particl
PART$0.1866+0.10%
Partager
PANews2025/08/29 22:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

Flare’s XRP Yield-Bearing Structure Adopted by Everything Blockchain Inc.

Kunlun Wanwei officially releases and open-sources Skywork-SWE-32B