21Shares pushes into altcoin ETFs with new SEI filing

Key Takeaways

21Shares filed an S-1 with the SEC for a SEI ETF, designed as a passive vehicle to track SEI performance.

The ETF will custody assets with Coinbase and may engage in staking, while SEI traded at $0.29 at press time.

21Shares has filed a registration statement (S-1) with the SEC for a SEI exchange-traded fund (ETF), expanding its lineup of single-asset crypto investment products.

The planned 21Shares SEI ETF would track the CF SEI-Dollar Reference Rate in US dollars. The product is structured as a passive fund holding SEI in custody with Coinbase Trust, without using leverage or derivatives.

The fund could also stake part of its SEI holdings to earn rewards, but 21Shares said it has not yet decided whether to pursue that option.

The Sei Network is a Layer 1 blockchain built for high-speed trading and exchange-focused apps. Its native token, SEI, is used for fees, governance, and staking.

21Shares’ filing comes amid a wave of altcoin ETF applications. VanEck, Bitwise, and Grayscale have submitted S-1s for Solana, while other issuers are pursuing products tied to XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, HBAR, and Litecoin. Bloomberg analysts see approval odds above 90% for many of these funds.

The company also joins the SEI race after Canary Capital filed the first S-1 for a SEI ETF and Cboe later submitted a 19b-4 for a staked version. At press time, SEI was trading at $0.29, according to CoinGecko data.