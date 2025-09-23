The post 21Shares’ spot DOGE ETF listed on DTCC – Market eyes Dogecoin rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Does the DTCC listing mean that the ETF is approved by the SEC? No. The DTCC listing is a procedural step, not regulatory approval. The U.S. SEC is still reviewing the filing, which involves public comment periods and multiple rounds of feedback before any decision. What are the key technical levels for Dogecoin right now? DOGE is holding strong at the $0.23 support level, with a secondary cushion at $0.20. Resistance is at $0.31, and a breakout above could target $0.35–$0.38. Dogecoin [DOGE] just took a major step toward mainstream adoption.  The 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (ticker: TDOG) got officially listed on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) platform, marking an important procedural step toward its potential launch. This listing allows institutional and retail investors to prepare for integrating Dogecoin into their portfolios while leveraging the DTCC’s established infrastructure for compliance and settlement. Interestingly, the milestone comes as the U.S. SEC recently approved rule changes that streamline ETF approvals, ending over a decade of case-by-case reviews since the first Bitcoin [BTC] ETF filing in 2013. Roadblock ahead However, experts emphasize that the DTCC listing does not equate to regulatory approval. The U.S. SEC will still review the proposal, with the process involving public comment periods and multiple rounds of agency feedback. Hence, approval timelines remain uncertain, as the SEC is known for its cautious and often unpredictable pace. This development follows the delay of REX-Osprey’s DOGE ETF debut, the first-ever U.S.-listed Dogecoin fund, which would give investors direct spot exposure to the memecoin. Meanwhile, Grayscale has also updated its Dogecoin ETF filing, naming Coinbase as custodian. In fact, Rival Osprey’s ETF (ticker: DOJE) has already attracted $17 million in debut trading volume, highlighting growing investor appetite. DOGE’s price action and analysts’ prediction Against this backdrop, market watchers suggest… The post 21Shares’ spot DOGE ETF listed on DTCC – Market eyes Dogecoin rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Does the DTCC listing mean that the ETF is approved by the SEC? No. The DTCC listing is a procedural step, not regulatory approval. The U.S. SEC is still reviewing the filing, which involves public comment periods and multiple rounds of feedback before any decision. What are the key technical levels for Dogecoin right now? DOGE is holding strong at the $0.23 support level, with a secondary cushion at $0.20. Resistance is at $0.31, and a breakout above could target $0.35–$0.38. Dogecoin [DOGE] just took a major step toward mainstream adoption.  The 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (ticker: TDOG) got officially listed on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) platform, marking an important procedural step toward its potential launch. This listing allows institutional and retail investors to prepare for integrating Dogecoin into their portfolios while leveraging the DTCC’s established infrastructure for compliance and settlement. Interestingly, the milestone comes as the U.S. SEC recently approved rule changes that streamline ETF approvals, ending over a decade of case-by-case reviews since the first Bitcoin [BTC] ETF filing in 2013. Roadblock ahead However, experts emphasize that the DTCC listing does not equate to regulatory approval. The U.S. SEC will still review the proposal, with the process involving public comment periods and multiple rounds of agency feedback. Hence, approval timelines remain uncertain, as the SEC is known for its cautious and often unpredictable pace. This development follows the delay of REX-Osprey’s DOGE ETF debut, the first-ever U.S.-listed Dogecoin fund, which would give investors direct spot exposure to the memecoin. Meanwhile, Grayscale has also updated its Dogecoin ETF filing, naming Coinbase as custodian. In fact, Rival Osprey’s ETF (ticker: DOJE) has already attracted $17 million in debut trading volume, highlighting growing investor appetite. DOGE’s price action and analysts’ prediction Against this backdrop, market watchers suggest…

21Shares’ spot DOGE ETF listed on DTCC – Market eyes Dogecoin rally

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:34
Union
U$0.010761-4.09%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,847.75+0.15%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004719-0.46%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001596+14.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01645-3.73%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2406+0.68%

Key Takeaways

Does the DTCC listing mean that the ETF is approved by the SEC?

No. The DTCC listing is a procedural step, not regulatory approval. The U.S. SEC is still reviewing the filing, which involves public comment periods and multiple rounds of feedback before any decision.

What are the key technical levels for Dogecoin right now?

DOGE is holding strong at the $0.23 support level, with a secondary cushion at $0.20. Resistance is at $0.31, and a breakout above could target $0.35–$0.38.

Dogecoin [DOGE] just took a major step toward mainstream adoption. 

The 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (ticker: TDOG) got officially listed on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) platform, marking an important procedural step toward its potential launch.

This listing allows institutional and retail investors to prepare for integrating Dogecoin into their portfolios while leveraging the DTCC’s established infrastructure for compliance and settlement.

Interestingly, the milestone comes as the U.S. SEC recently approved rule changes that streamline ETF approvals, ending over a decade of case-by-case reviews since the first Bitcoin [BTC] ETF filing in 2013.

Roadblock ahead

However, experts emphasize that the DTCC listing does not equate to regulatory approval.

The U.S. SEC will still review the proposal, with the process involving public comment periods and multiple rounds of agency feedback.

Hence, approval timelines remain uncertain, as the SEC is known for its cautious and often unpredictable pace.

This development follows the delay of REX-Osprey’s DOGE ETF debut, the first-ever U.S.-listed Dogecoin fund, which would give investors direct spot exposure to the memecoin.

Meanwhile, Grayscale has also updated its Dogecoin ETF filing, naming Coinbase as custodian.

In fact, Rival Osprey’s ETF (ticker: DOJE) has already attracted $17 million in debut trading volume, highlighting growing investor appetite.

DOGE’s price action and analysts’ prediction

Against this backdrop, market watchers suggest Dogecoin could be poised for a rally in the current cycle.

In the market, Dogecoin itself is showing resilience. At press time, DOGE traded at $0.2424, up 1.05% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Remarking on the same, analyst Joe Swanson pointed out that the coin continues to hold its $0.23 support level, with an additional cushion at $0.20.

On the upside, resistance remains at $0.31, and a breakout above could set the stage for a rally toward $0.35–$0.38, reinforcing optimism around the token’s near-term outlook.

He added, 

Source: Joe Swanson/X

Echoing similar sentiments, Ali Martinez noted, 

Source: Ali/X

What’s more?

All this shows that Dogecoin now stands at a pivotal crossroads, with technical signals and market dynamics hinting at the possibility of another explosive rally.

Historical patterns suggest the potential for outsized gains, while strong long positions and sustained outflows from exchanges reflect growing confidence among strategic investors.

Although retail participation remains limited, the current setup underscores that momentum is building, leaving traders and analysts wondering — Is DOGE on the verge of its next major breakout?

Previous: Worldcoin team moves $144mln – But here’s why investors still keep buying!
Next: Why $18B in Ethereum treasuries isn’t enough to calm leverage fears

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/21shares-spot-doge-etf-listed-on-dtcc-market-eyes-dogecoin-rally/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01563+2.02%
RealLink
REAL$0.06044+0.98%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014256-4.25%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001221+1.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01218+1.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000579-2.85%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

XRP faces $3.18 test after whale transfer – Is a rally to $3.60 next?

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025