The post 21Shares’ Spot Dogecoin ETF Hits DTCC—Will It Ignite A Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 21Shares’ proposed spot Dogecoin ETF has appeared on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s public “Exchange Traded Funds — Active and Pre-Launch” roster under the ticker TDOG, a procedural milestone that readies Wall Street’s plumbing for potential trading but does not itself confer regulatory approval. Spot Dogecoin ETF Clears DTCC Step DTCC’s page explicitly aggregates both active funds and pre-launch tickers eligible for clearing and settlement, a step that historically has preceded launches for spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, but with no guarantee on timing or outcome. While not a greenlight, the listing signals that broker-dealers can begin operational checks, including ticker set-ups and clearing eligibility. The regulatory status remains unchanged: the US Securities and Exchange Commission is still reviewing 21Shares’ spot Dogecoin application. Nasdaq filed a 19b-4 in April to list the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF under its commodity-based trust rules, and the Trust’s S-1 describes a physically backed product that would hold DOGE and value shares against CF Benchmarks’ Dogecoin-Dollar pricing. In mid-August, the SEC formally instituted proceedings on the Nasdaq proposal, extending the review. Separately, the broader landscape shifted on September 18, when the SEC approved generic listing standards for spot commodity and digital-asset ETFs at US exchanges, shortening the potential filing-to-launch window but not altering asset-specific scrutiny. Context is also important: 21Shares is not alone in pursuing US spot DOGE exposure. Grayscale filed its own spot Dogecoin S-1 in mid-August, a day after the SEC delayed action on 21Shares’ bid. Meanwhile, outside the “pure” spot lane, Rex-Osprey’s DOJE ETF launched last week with hybrid exposure and above-expected first-day volume, underscoring investor appetite for meme-coin wrappers even as the Commission continues to weigh fully spot products. For traders, the question is whether TDOG’s DTCC footprint moves price now. History suggests the market often reacts to visible operational progress:… The post 21Shares’ Spot Dogecoin ETF Hits DTCC—Will It Ignite A Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 21Shares’ proposed spot Dogecoin ETF has appeared on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s public “Exchange Traded Funds — Active and Pre-Launch” roster under the ticker TDOG, a procedural milestone that readies Wall Street’s plumbing for potential trading but does not itself confer regulatory approval. Spot Dogecoin ETF Clears DTCC Step DTCC’s page explicitly aggregates both active funds and pre-launch tickers eligible for clearing and settlement, a step that historically has preceded launches for spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, but with no guarantee on timing or outcome. While not a greenlight, the listing signals that broker-dealers can begin operational checks, including ticker set-ups and clearing eligibility. The regulatory status remains unchanged: the US Securities and Exchange Commission is still reviewing 21Shares’ spot Dogecoin application. Nasdaq filed a 19b-4 in April to list the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF under its commodity-based trust rules, and the Trust’s S-1 describes a physically backed product that would hold DOGE and value shares against CF Benchmarks’ Dogecoin-Dollar pricing. In mid-August, the SEC formally instituted proceedings on the Nasdaq proposal, extending the review. Separately, the broader landscape shifted on September 18, when the SEC approved generic listing standards for spot commodity and digital-asset ETFs at US exchanges, shortening the potential filing-to-launch window but not altering asset-specific scrutiny. Context is also important: 21Shares is not alone in pursuing US spot DOGE exposure. Grayscale filed its own spot Dogecoin S-1 in mid-August, a day after the SEC delayed action on 21Shares’ bid. Meanwhile, outside the “pure” spot lane, Rex-Osprey’s DOJE ETF launched last week with hybrid exposure and above-expected first-day volume, underscoring investor appetite for meme-coin wrappers even as the Commission continues to weigh fully spot products. For traders, the question is whether TDOG’s DTCC footprint moves price now. History suggests the market often reacts to visible operational progress:…

21Shares’ Spot Dogecoin ETF Hits DTCC—Will It Ignite A Rally?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 17:23
1
1$0.01474+114.36%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08269-3.28%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004758+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017292-0.52%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23963+0.01%

21Shares’ proposed spot Dogecoin ETF has appeared on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s public “Exchange Traded Funds — Active and Pre-Launch” roster under the ticker TDOG, a procedural milestone that readies Wall Street’s plumbing for potential trading but does not itself confer regulatory approval.

Spot Dogecoin ETF Clears DTCC Step

DTCC’s page explicitly aggregates both active funds and pre-launch tickers eligible for clearing and settlement, a step that historically has preceded launches for spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, but with no guarantee on timing or outcome. While not a greenlight, the listing signals that broker-dealers can begin operational checks, including ticker set-ups and clearing eligibility.

The regulatory status remains unchanged: the US Securities and Exchange Commission is still reviewing 21Shares’ spot Dogecoin application. Nasdaq filed a 19b-4 in April to list the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF under its commodity-based trust rules, and the Trust’s S-1 describes a physically backed product that would hold DOGE and value shares against CF Benchmarks’ Dogecoin-Dollar pricing.

In mid-August, the SEC formally instituted proceedings on the Nasdaq proposal, extending the review. Separately, the broader landscape shifted on September 18, when the SEC approved generic listing standards for spot commodity and digital-asset ETFs at US exchanges, shortening the potential filing-to-launch window but not altering asset-specific scrutiny.

Context is also important: 21Shares is not alone in pursuing US spot DOGE exposure. Grayscale filed its own spot Dogecoin S-1 in mid-August, a day after the SEC delayed action on 21Shares’ bid. Meanwhile, outside the “pure” spot lane, Rex-Osprey’s DOJE ETF launched last week with hybrid exposure and above-expected first-day volume, underscoring investor appetite for meme-coin wrappers even as the Commission continues to weigh fully spot products.

For traders, the question is whether TDOG’s DTCC footprint moves price now. History suggests the market often reacts to visible operational progress: BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF famously appeared on DTCC weeks before its January 2024 debut.

Will The DOGE Price React?

At press time, DOGE traded around $0.240, little changed on the day, reflecting the distinction between operational milestones and capital commitments. The clearest near-term price lever may not be TDOG itself but Bitcoin’s regime. As technical analyst Kevin (@Kev_Capital_TA) put it after the listing surfaced, “BTC we need you to get your shit together relatively soon. Thank you. #Dogecoin #DOGE.”

In a longer note, he argued that “BTC is essentially trapped between 125K–106.8K,” with fading spot volumes and macro-data-driven swings, and that the “higher time frame goal is to break the weekly bear div and close weekly/monthly candles above the 125K area.” If that doesn’t happen, he cautioned, “practice caution,” because inflows into a DOGE spot ETF would likely be modest in a risk-off tape.

Wrappers like ETFs tend to amplify existing trends rather than create them. DTCC appearance is a necessary back-office step; the catalysts that typically unlock sustained flows are a) an effective S-1 and a cleared exchange rule filing, b) a constructive macro/crypto risk backdrop, and c) distribution muscle. The first two remain unsettled. While the SEC’s September 18 move to adopt generic listing standards may compress timelines across altcoin proposals, 21Shares’ DOGE product still awaits the Commission’s specific determinations under both the S-1 and the exchange’s 19b-4.

Notably, there is one more practical read-through from recent months. Spot altcoin ETF tickers have increasingly appeared on DTCC before decisions, from Solana to XRP and Hedera, and Bloomberg’s ETF desk has noted that most such entries eventually reach market—though not all, and not on a predictable calendar. That is the relevant precedent for TDOG today: the pipes are being fitted, the street is on notice, and the next decisive price catalyst likely resides not in the DTCC table, but in Bitcoin’s ability to resolve its range and re-ignite beta.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/dogecoin/21shares-spot-dogecoin-etf-dtcc/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.116-1.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Partager
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.7146+8.60%
MAY
MAY$0.03988-3.15%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Partager
Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana is off to a strong September run. After bouncing from the $200 zone, SOL now trades just under $250 and shows no sign of slowing. Among analysts watching this rally, trader Crypto Patel stands out for setting bold targets that have grabbed the market’s attention. What Crypto Patel’s Chart Shows Patel’s weekly chart highlights
1
1$0.014731+114.23%
Solana
SOL$218.14-1.92%
Sign
SIGN$0.07774-9.89%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Is EverGrow coin Dead? Price and Latest Updates

Circle Beats USDH to the Punch with USDC Launch on HyperEVM