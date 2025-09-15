22–$50 XRP Price Still in Play, Says Pundit as SEC Reviews ETF Filings ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





A high-profile crypto commentator reaffirmed a bold price band for XRP this month as U.S. regulators continued to push final deadlines on multiple spot-XRP ETF applications.

The comment — that XRP “should be around $22–$50” once the first wave of spot ETFs begins trading — arrived amid a flurry of SEC extensions and industry filings that keep the market focused on the path to an institutional product.

Crypto commentator Kenny Nguyen publicly expressed his $22–$50 target for XRP in a tweet, arguing the launch of spot XRP ETFs would materially increase demand for the token. Nguyen’s posts explicitly state the $22–$50 range as a post-ETF trading outcome.

The U.S. The Securities and Exchange Commission has repeatedly extended review periods for multiple spot-XRP ETF filings in recent weeks.

Notably, the SEC postponed its decision on Franklin Templeton’s spot-XRP ETF application and set a new final deadline in November. Other issuers also face staggered deadlines that cluster through October and November.

The agency’s pattern of extensions reflects a wider queue of crypto ETF proposals. Reporting indicates a large number of crypto-related ETF filings remain under SEC review, with several outlets noting dozens of filings across issuers and assets.

XRP Market structure and supply figures cited by analysts

Those projecting a large upside for XRP point to constrained liquid supply and the possible scale of institutional inflows as the mechanism for sharp price moves.

One compilation of ETF-flow scenarios utilized historical Bitcoin ETF inflow analogies to estimate potential XRP demand capture; these scenarios yielded a wide range of price outcomes, depending on the capture rate assumptions.

The same coverage notes that, at prices cited in the pundit’s call, XRP’s implied market capitalization would rise into the multi-trillion-dollar band.

Several reports consolidate the SEC’s schedule and list final, non-extendable dates for key filings in October and November 2025.

Franklin Templeton’s extension shifts its decision to mid-November, while other sponsors face October deadlines that will push the queue to a decision window later this fall.

Market participants are closely watching those dates as potential triggers for renewed price action if approvals or denials are received.