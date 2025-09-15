22–$50 XRP Price Still in Play, Says Pundit as SEC Reviews ETF Filings ⋆ ZyCrypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 04:58
Union
U$0.015478+21.40%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01182-2.41%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04491-6.16%
XRP
XRP$3.0292-2.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01439-5.70%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

A high-profile crypto commentator reaffirmed a bold price band for XRP this month as U.S. regulators continued to push final deadlines on multiple spot-XRP ETF applications.

The comment — that XRP “should be around $22–$50” once the first wave of spot ETFs begins trading — arrived amid a flurry of SEC extensions and industry filings that keep the market focused on the path to an institutional product.

Crypto commentator Kenny Nguyen publicly expressed his $22–$50 target for XRP in a tweet, arguing the launch of spot XRP ETFs would materially increase demand for the token. Nguyen’s posts explicitly state the $22–$50 range as a post-ETF trading outcome.

The U.S. The Securities and Exchange Commission has repeatedly extended review periods for multiple spot-XRP ETF filings in recent weeks. 

Notably, the SEC postponed its decision on Franklin Templeton’s spot-XRP ETF application and set a new final deadline in November. Other issuers also face staggered deadlines that cluster through October and November.

Advertisement

&nbsp

The agency’s pattern of extensions reflects a wider queue of crypto ETF proposals. Reporting indicates a large number of crypto-related ETF filings remain under SEC review, with several outlets noting dozens of filings across issuers and assets.

XRP Market structure and supply figures cited by analysts

Those projecting a large upside for XRP point to constrained liquid supply and the possible scale of institutional inflows as the mechanism for sharp price moves.

One compilation of ETF-flow scenarios utilized historical Bitcoin ETF inflow analogies to estimate potential XRP demand capture; these scenarios yielded a wide range of price outcomes, depending on the capture rate assumptions.

The same coverage notes that, at prices cited in the pundit’s call, XRP’s implied market capitalization would rise into the multi-trillion-dollar band.

Several reports consolidate the SEC’s schedule and list final, non-extendable dates for key filings in October and November 2025. 

Franklin Templeton’s extension shifts its decision to mid-November, while other sponsors face October deadlines that will push the queue to a decision window later this fall.

Market participants are closely watching those dates as potential triggers for renewed price action if approvals or denials are received.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/22-50-xrp-price-still-in-play-says-pundit-as-sec-reviews-etf-filings/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Analysis Firm Says “XRP at Critical Turning Point,” Unveils the Level to Watch

Analysis Firm Says “XRP at Critical Turning Point,” Unveils the Level to Watch

The post Analysis Firm Says “XRP at Critical Turning Point,” Unveils the Level to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analysis firm Egrag Crypto has published a compelling assessment of XRP. The analyst points to historical chart patterns, stating that XRP could enter a “historic turning point” in the coming period. Egrag Crypto stated that five separate body candles formed new highs on the two-month timeframe chart, while the parabolic skew presented an unprecedented structure. According to the analyst, even if the XRP price falls below $2, this period could be compared to the days when Bitcoin was $200, and those who bought at this level could be labeled “early whales” in the future. The analyst, stating that his strategy is based on a “buy low, sell high” approach, argued that users can buy and sell with a small portion of their portfolio (approximately 10-20%), but that the primary goal should be long-term gains from a macro perspective. Egrag recalled his buy calls when XRP was below $1, stating that he remained resolute despite intense criticism during this period and “persisted until the end for a mission.” On the technical analysis side, the analyst stated that a full-bodied close above $3.70 on the two-month chart for XRP could be a “go-to-space moment” and could usher in a new era for XRP users. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-says-xrp-at-critical-turning-point-unveils-the-level-to-watch/
XRP
XRP$3.0334-2.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018575+6.92%
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001153+6.95%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 05:04
Partager
US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

PANews reported on June 24 that documents showed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) announced the postponement of the approval decision on the 21Shares spot Polkadot
Union
U$0.01109-0.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.082-6.92%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 23:52
Partager
Aurora Could Appear in These 15 States Tonight

Aurora Could Appear in These 15 States Tonight

The post Aurora Could Appear in These 15 States Tonight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The northern lights will be more visible than previously expected Sunday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s updated space weather forecast, as minor geomagnetic storm effects could lead to more aurora activity across the northern United States. Minor geomagnetic storm effects could cause the aurora to appear brighter Sunday night. Getty Images Key Facts Forecasters at NOAA predict a Kp index of five out of nine, meaning a potentially “brighter” aurora with “more auroral activity (motion and formations).” A G1-level geomagnetic storm could affect Earth’s magnetic field, forecasters said, due to the impacts of coronal hole high speed streams—solar winds that escape from ”cooler, less dense” regions of the sun. Which States Could See The Aurora? The aurora could be viewable in states along the U.S.-Canadian border, according to NOAA. These include all of North Dakota and Minnesota, along with nearly all of Wisconsin, most of Michigan, South Dakota, Montana and Washington. The Northern Idaho panhandle could also see auroral activity, as well as northeastern Wyoming and northern Iowa. On the East Coast, the northern lights could be visible in northern Upstate New York, northern Vermont, northern New Hampshire and northern Maine. Additionally, the aurora could appear over Alaska, with a large portion of the state within the “high likelihood” range to see the lights Sunday, according to NOAA. What’s The Best Way To View The Northern Lights? Prospective northern lights viewers should move away from bright city lights and toward the Earth’s magnetic north pole. Viewers should also seek a vantage point with an “unobstructed view toward the north,” NOAA forecasters say. The northern lights are most active within two hours before and after midnight, according to NOAA. Lights could still be present before and after this time period, though they may be less appealing.…
Union
U$0.015201+23.78%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0538-1.78%
SUN
SUN$0.02076-0.42%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 05:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Analysis Firm Says “XRP at Critical Turning Point,” Unveils the Level to Watch

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

Aurora Could Appear in These 15 States Tonight

Shiba Inu Technicals Point to 6x Rocket as Whales Double Down on $135M SHIB Buy

South Korea Sees Trading Volume Surge in These 15 Altcoins – Here’s the List