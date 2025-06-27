Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee: Crypto Market Structure Bill will be completed by September 30

PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk, Tim Scott, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, told Bo Hines, White House cryptocurrency adviser, that the crypto market structure bill will be completed by September 30. This timetable is later than President Trump's goal of completing it before the August congressional recess, but earlier than Senator Cynthia Lummis's previous prediction of completing it by the end of the year. Scott said at a press conference that "completing market structure legislation by the end of September is a realistic expectation," and Lummis supported this.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.