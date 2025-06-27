White House Digital Asset Policy Advisor: The United States is working on building infrastructure for strategic Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on June 27 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, Bo Hines, White House digital asset policy adviser, confirmed that the United States is working on building infrastructure for strategic Bitcoin reserves. He pointed out that although Trump's executive order issued in March this year did not force the Treasury Department to publish a report on the current Bitcoin (BTC) held by the US government, the US government may choose to publish it publicly. He also added that the US government is "very inclined" to increase its Bitcoin holdings in a budget-neutral way.

