DWF Labs announces the upcoming launch of Nex Meta, a cryptocurrency collateralized lending platform

PANews reported on June 27 that Andrei Grachev, co-founder of crypto market maker DWF Labs, announced plans to launch a new platform called Nex Meta. The service will allow users to use cryptocurrency assets as collateral to borrow fiat currency, mortgages or other loans - designed to retain market upside potential and avoid taxable events. Details of the platform launch are expected to be announced soon.

