Lingerie Fighting Championship plans to buy $2 million worth of Bitcoin in six months

PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk, the Las Vegas-based women's mixed martial arts league "Lingerie Fighting Championship" announced plans to purchase $230,000 worth of Bitcoin within 30 days and up to $2 million in Bitcoin in the next six months. The Lingerie Fighting Championship's decision to include Bitcoin in the company's treasury coincided with its first event in the UK. Shaun Donnelly, the league's CEO, said the move was a positive move for Bitcoin's long-term appreciation potential, "just like real estate investment, even if you buy a small apartment first, it's better than missing out completely."

