Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and completes its first purchase of 292.8 BTC

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Globenewswire, Bitcoin Treasury Corporation, a Bitcoin financial company, announced that it has been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture Exchange and has completed the issuance of 426,650 shares, plus the previous financing transactions, a total of US$125 million in funds. After the fundraising transaction, Bitcoin Treasury Corporation announced that it had completed the first purchase of 292.8 BTC at a price of 43,127,353 Canadian dollars. These bitcoins have now been included in the company's balance sheet, which also means that the company's BTCT bitcoin holdings plan has officially started.

