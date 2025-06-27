South Korean lawmakers seek to include cryptocurrencies as underlying assets in ETFs

PANews reported on June 27 that according to News1, Min Byeong-dug, a member of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, proposed a bill to amend the Capital Markets Act, which would allow the creation of ETFs based on digital assets such as Bitcoin. The proposed amendment aims to expand the definition of underlying assets and trust property in financial products to include cryptocurrencies. If the bill is passed, it will lay a legal foundation for the use of cryptocurrencies in financial instruments such as ETFs and allow trustees to hold and manage these assets.

