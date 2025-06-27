Ark Invest sold $12.5 million worth of Coinbase shares on Thursday

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 33,363 shares of Coinbase (worth $12.5 million) and 189,649 shares of Block (worth $12.3 million) through ARKK on Thursday. On the same day, Coinbase's stock price closed up 5.54% to $375.07, a record closing high, and the cumulative increase this year reached 51.06%. Block's stock price rose slightly by 0.46% to $65.11, but it is still down 23.39% this year.

