Bhutan’s Bitcoin Holdings Now Reach $1.3 Billion, Nearly 40% of Its GDP

PANews June 27 news, according to coinfomania, SatoshiActFund CEO Dennis Porter retweeted an article from the Wall Street Journal on Twitter today. The article revealed that Bhutan's Bitcoin holdings now amount to $1.3 billion, almost 40% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). This Himalayan country, known for its national happiness index rather than technological innovation, has quietly mined Bitcoin since 2020. Five years later, Bhutan has become the third largest country in the government in terms of Bitcoin reserves. "For Bhutan, this is obvious in many ways," said Ujjwal Deep Dahal, head of Bhutan Royal Holdings and Investment Company. Porte called the progress a "milestone in the cryptocurrency field," emphasizing Bhutan's hydropower-based mining strategy and its long-term vision for digital assets.

