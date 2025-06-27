South Korean retail investors have poured nearly $450 million into Circle stock this month

PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk, Circle Internet Group (CRCL) became the most popular overseas stock among South Korean retail investors in June, with a cumulative purchase amount of US$450 million. The company's stock price has soared by more than 500% since its listing on June 5, and its market value once exceeded US$77 billion, exceeding the total market value of its issued stablecoin USDC (US$61 billion). This phenomenon stems from South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's accelerated promotion of the legalization reform of the Korean won stablecoin, and the stock price of local financial technology company KakaoPay rose by 160% during the same period.

