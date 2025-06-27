OpenRouter, an AI platform founded by former OpenSea co-founder, completes $40 million Series A financing, led by a16z and others

PANews
2025/06/27 15:33
SEED
SEED$0.001045-2.24%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1189-11.00%

PANews reported on June 27 that OpenRouter, an AI model market platform, announced the completion of a $40 million seed round and a Series A round of financing, with a company valuation of approximately $500 million. This round of financing was led by Andreessen Horowitz and Menlo Ventures, with participation from Sequoia and several well-known industry investors. The funds will be used for product development, the introduction of new model types, and the expansion of enterprise support.

Founded in 2023 by Alex Atallah, co-founder and CTO of OpenSea, and Louis Vichy, OpenRouter provides a unified interface to connect more than 400 large language models (LLMs), helping developers and enterprises simplify multi-model integration. Since its launch, the company has attracted more than 1 million developers to use its API, and annual inference spending has increased from US$10 million in October 2024 to more than US$100 million in May 2025. Customers range from startups to multinational companies, supporting the routing of mission-critical traffic.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
Sleepless AI
AI$0.119-11.26%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:32
Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76
Share
PANews2025/08/01 13:34
Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M as BTC, ETH, XRP dip

Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M as BTC, ETH, XRP dip

A broad sell-off hit the crypto market on the first day of August, with total market capitalization falling 6.6% to $3.8 trillion amid macroeconomic tensions. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.4% to $115,354, while Ethereum (ETH) declined 4.1% to $3,702. Solana (SOL),…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,412.24-3.58%
Solana
SOL$167.59-7.69%
XRP
XRP$2.9155-7.69%
Ethereum
ETH$3,608.89-6.72%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002899+1.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 13:46

Trending News

More

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M as BTC, ETH, XRP dip

Vaultz Capital Closes £4.3 Million Funding and Expands Bitcoin Strategy

Solv Protocol launches BTC+ vault to unlock yield from idle Bitcoin