OneKey founder Wang Yishi criticizes improper handling of Resupply vulnerability incident

PANews
2025/06/27 17:00

PANews reported on June 27 that OneKey founder Wang Yishi publicly stated that as one of the three largest investors in the Resupply project, he suffered significant financial and psychological pressure due to the project's technical vulnerabilities. He pointed out that the vulnerability stemmed from a design flaw in the ERC4626 protocol, where the team failed to destroy the initial shares when deploying a new vault, causing the attacker to exploit the vulnerability to cast unlimited shares and withdraw assets.

Wang Yishi criticized the Resupply team for passing on losses to insurance pool depositors after the incident and banning users who raised reasonable questions. He emphasized that the insurance pool should deal with market risks or black swan events, rather than technical errors of the development team, and pointed out that the team's behavior lacked responsibility.

In addition, he said that many investors dared to invest heavily because of Resupply's association with well-known teams such as Curve, Convex and Yearn, but after the vulnerability occurred, these teams tried to distance themselves from it, which was infuriating. He called on the relevant parties to take responsibility and asked the project team to return the user funds lost due to the vulnerability and provide a fair solution.

According to previous news, CertiK: Resupply was suspected of suspicious transactions and lost approximately US$5.56 million .

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76
Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M as BTC, ETH, XRP dip

A broad sell-off hit the crypto market on the first day of August, with total market capitalization falling 6.6% to $3.8 trillion amid macroeconomic tensions. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.4% to $115,354, while Ethereum (ETH) declined 4.1% to $3,702. Solana (SOL),…
