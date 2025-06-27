Belgravia Hartford secures $1M to grow Bitcoin treasury

Crypto.news
2025/06/27 18:46

Bitcoin treasury strategies are gaining traction among Canadian firms, and Belgravia Hartford, a publicly traded investment firm based in Toronto, is boosting its reserves with fresh capital.

According to a June 26 release, Belgravia Hartford has pulled another $1 million from its credit line with Round13 Digital Asset Fund, a venture firm focused on blockchain investments.

This brings the total amount accessed so far to $1.5 million, all of which will go toward buying Bitcoin (BTC) as part of the company’s ongoing treasury strategy. The BTC purchases will be made via the Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Coinsquare’s regulated OTC desk.

Belgravia’s latest move follows a series of Bitcoin purchases over the past months, including a June 20 acquisition of approximately 1.5 BTC for roughly $161,000. The firm’s treasury holds roughly 6.4, worth slightly over $685,000 at current prices.

Belgravia CEO Mehdi Azodi emphasized the company’s commitment to building a BTC-focused reserve. 

The investment company also recently announced a fully Bitcoin-focused private placement to accelerate the growth of its treasury, joining a growing number of Canadian firms tapping BTC as a reserve asset.

Canada’s Bitcoin Treasury Corporation buys 292 BTC, launches lending

On the same day, Bitcoin Treasury Corporation, the Canadian-based company focused on institutional-grade Bitcoin services, disclosed its acquisition of 292.80 BTC for approximately $31.5 million. 

Funded through a recent $125 million share offering, the purchase marks the official start of Bitcoin Treasury Corporation’s accumulation strategy, bringing its total holdings to 292.80 BTC.

The corporation will use its Bitcoin holdings to offer lending services to institutions, helping provide liquidity while managing risk. The company sees Bitcoin not just as a long-term reserve, but also as a key part of how it runs its business and earns revenue.

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation has emphasized its belief in Bitcoin’s long-term potential and aims to build shareholder value through strategic accumulation and active use of the asset.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.25-10.22%
Ethereum
ETH$3,599.48-6.93%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002549-19.79%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:13
Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

The Hong Kong stablecoin bill officially takes effect. Financial authorities say they will start granting stablecoin issuer licenses early next year. Here’s everything we know about the bill. On August 1, the region’s first stablecoin bill in history, the Stablecoin…
SphereX
HERE$0.000479+35.69%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006103-1.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 15:16
USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
Major
MAJOR$0.15278-5.97%
MAY
MAY$0.05047-3.31%
CROSS
CROSS$0.30119-7.80%
Binance Coin
BNB$764.35-5.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:10

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.