The amount of cryptocurrency stolen in the first half of 2025 exceeded 2 billion US dollars, and infrastructure security became the hardest hit area

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block , the latest report from blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs shows that the cryptocurrency industry suffered a loss of up to $ 2.1 billion in hacker attacks in the first half of 2025 , of which more than 80% came from infrastructure vulnerabilities such as private key theft, mnemonic hijacking, and front-end hijacking. The report pointed out that North Korea-related hacker groups accounted for up to 70% of the stolen funds, mainly used to fund weapons projects. TRM Labs called on the industry to strengthen multi-factor authentication, cold wallet storage and cross-border collaboration to jointly respond to escalating security threats.

