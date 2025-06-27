Trump plans to issue executive order to promote the development of artificial intelligence

PANews
2025/06/27 19:07
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1056-13.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.777-6.98%

PANews reported on June 27 that the Trump administration is preparing a series of executive measures aimed at powering the expansion of artificial intelligence in the United States, according to four people familiar with the matter. The measures being considered include making it easier for power generation projects to connect to the grid and providing federal land for the construction of data centers needed to expand artificial intelligence technology, according to sources. According to data from power industry consulting firm Grid Strategies, U.S. electricity demand is expected to grow five times faster than the 2022 forecast between 2024 and 2029. A report by consulting firm Deloitte shows that by 2035, the demand for electricity from artificial intelligence data centers may grow more than 30 times. People familiar with the matter revealed that the government is considering putting high-maturity power generation projects in the front of the grid connection queue. The executive order will also authorize the Department of Defense and the Department of the Interior to govern land for project construction. The government is also considering simplifying data center permits by developing a nationwide Clean Water Act permit, rather than requiring companies to apply for permits state by state. In addition, the White House is considering setting July 23 as "AI Action Day."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.25-10.22%
Ethereum
ETH$3,599.48-6.93%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002549-19.79%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:13
Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

The Hong Kong stablecoin bill officially takes effect. Financial authorities say they will start granting stablecoin issuer licenses early next year. Here’s everything we know about the bill. On August 1, the region’s first stablecoin bill in history, the Stablecoin…
SphereX
HERE$0.000479+35.69%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006103-1.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 15:16
USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
Major
MAJOR$0.15278-5.97%
MAY
MAY$0.05047-3.31%
CROSS
CROSS$0.30119-7.80%
Binance Coin
BNB$764.35-5.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:10

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.