BD Multimedia purchased 10.95 bitcoins this week, bringing its total holdings to 14.75 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 27 that BD Multimedia, a financial technology company headquartered in Paris, France, purchased another 10.95 bitcoins this week, bringing its total holdings to 14.75 . The increase was financed through customized convertible bonds with an exercise price higher than the market price. The company emphasized no dilution and no shortcuts, demonstrating its long-term confidence and strategic determination in Bitcoin. Officials revealed that the current average holding cost is 79,577 euros per bitcoin.

