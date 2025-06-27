BD Multimedia purchased 10.95 bitcoins this week, bringing its total holdings to 14.75 bitcoins

PANews
2025/06/27 20:15

PANews reported on June 27 that BD Multimedia, a financial technology company headquartered in Paris, France, purchased another 10.95 bitcoins this week, bringing its total holdings to 14.75 . The increase was financed through customized convertible bonds with an exercise price higher than the market price. The company emphasized no dilution and no shortcuts, demonstrating its long-term confidence and strategic determination in Bitcoin. Officials revealed that the current average holding cost is 79,577 euros per bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

