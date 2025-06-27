The U.S. Congress resets the timetable for crypto legislation, and market structure and stablecoin bills will be advanced separately

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Crypto in America, the Republican leadership of the U.S. Senate reached an agreement with the White House to advance legislation related to market structure and stablecoins as separate bills. Tim Scott , chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said the goal is to complete market structure legislation by the end of September . The White House also emphasized that it will speed up the legislative process, but there is still uncertainty as to whether the bill can pass the Senate smoothly.

