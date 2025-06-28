Aptos hits milestone as RWA on-chain breaks $540m

Crypto.news
2025/06/28 01:20
Aptos has hit a key milestone in the real-world asset market, as a steady rise in tokenization traction sees its total on-chain RWA value surpass $540 million.

On June 27, Aptos (APT) posted on its X account that the layer-1 blockchain had moved into the top three chains in the RWA rankings, with over $540 million now hosted on-chain. The rise in Aptos’ real-world assets value comes amid a 57% spike in the past 30 days, data from rwa.xyz shows. 

The platform shows that as of June 27, 2025, the total RWA value on Aptos stood at $542 million, with over 2,434 holders across 13 different assets.

$418 million in private credit on-chain

Growth in the tokenized assets trend on the blockchain, recently picked as a candidate chain for Wyoming’s stablecoin project, also has its stablecoin market cap at $1.13 billion. While the metric is down 10% in the last 30 days, private credit on-chain has jumped 88% to over $418 million.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasuries, including assets from BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund and Franklin Templeton’s OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund, have grown to $92.9 million. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund is also available on Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, Arbitrum, and Polygon.

Other tokenized Treasury debt on Aptos includes offerings from Ondo and Libre Capital. In total, institutional funds on the blockchain have surpassed $30 million.

Aptos momentum

The RWA momentum for Aptos, an L1 blockchain developed by former Meta engineers,also comes as the project hits key milestones with Shelby, Aave and Bitwise. 

Earlier this week, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto announced the launch of Shelby, a protocol dubbed “web3’s first decentralized, cloud-grade hot storage” platform.Shelby’s launch will transform data access, monetization and utilization, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto said.

Bitwise has also added to the momentum, with the asset manager submitting an updated S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its spot Aptos exchange-traded fund.

