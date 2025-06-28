Sonic teams up with Kaito to reward Yappers in S token airdrop

Sonic, the decentralized finance blockchain, has joined forces with Web3 platform Kaito in a move that will see users who drive the conversation around the Sonic token and ecosystem rewarded in the Sonic Season 2 airdrop.

Kaito’s ecosystem rewards its community for high-quality engagement around the Web3 platform on X. Yaps in the decentralized finance ecosystem, tracked by Kaito’s AI-powered dashboard, also form part of the activity that users earn from on the platform.

In an announcement, Sonic Labs said this effort by “Yappers” will also see its community earn points for engagement around the Sonic (S) token.

With the Sonic integration, users now have a chance to share quality content and insights on S and its DeFi landscape. This will allow them to earn points and get rewarded during Sonic’s Season 2 airdrop. Specifically, driving conversation around the S token on X and securing a spot on the Sonic Yapper Leaderboard is the path to eligibility.

Sonic explained in a blog post:

Pushing Sonic on social media

The dashboard will track engagement around tweets that specifically mention Sonic features such as fee monetization, apps, and DeFi. Notably, users who intentionally mislead or post malicious content could see their airdrop allocation reduced.

Sonic will open claims for its Season 1 airdrop “a few weeks after June 18,” with availability set to go live once the protocol completes a review to filter out bots and Sybils. The goal is to ensure only real users receive the rewards.

