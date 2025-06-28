Sen. Tim Scott Sets Sept. 30 Deadline For Crypto Market Structure Legislation

CryptoNews
2025/06/28 05:35
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018151-1.40%
READY
READY$0.00339+2.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0222+8.31%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004538-4.52%

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) says U.S. lawmakers are looking to have crypto market structure legislation completed by September of this year.

Tim Scott Sets September 30 Crypto Market Structure Deadline

Appearing in a fireside chat on Capitol Hill alongside fellow Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and the head of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets of the White House, Bo Hines, Scott said he is eyeing a September 30 deadline to finalize the long-awaited legislation.

“I think that is a realistic expectation,” the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee said.

“As stated today, we are committed to getting market structure done by the end of September,” Hines said in a June 26 X post. “Period.”

Key Crypto Players Celebrate

Following the news, several key crypto heavyweights shared their enthusiasm over the digital assets development.

“A clear path forward,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said. “Thank you, David Sacks for delivering the White House’s commitment to work with Senator Tim Scott and Senator Cynthia Lummis to deliver market structure legislation by September 30.”

“Getting comprehensive crypto market structure legislation passed has been sorely needed for years,” said Colin McCune, Head of Government Affairs at a16z. “We’re incredibly supportive of this effort to make it happen by September 30.”

“American consumers and crypto builders need clear, effective rules, and we stand ready to help get this done,” he added.

Scott’s updated legislative timeframe comes amid a groundswell of congressional crypto activity under a new crypto-friendly White House.

Earlier this month, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, marking a win for the landmark stablecoin legislation.

In an appearance on CNBC this week, Lummis warned that Congress must pass both crypto market structure legislation and the GENIUS Act by the end of 2025.

“I’m not saying combine them, but they both need to pass this year,” Lummis said.

With a September 30 deadline now in the works for the crypto market structure bill, it looks as though 2026 may start with new crypto guidelines.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.25-10.22%
Ethereum
ETH$3,599.48-6.93%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002549-19.79%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:13
Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

The Hong Kong stablecoin bill officially takes effect. Financial authorities say they will start granting stablecoin issuer licenses early next year. Here’s everything we know about the bill. On August 1, the region’s first stablecoin bill in history, the Stablecoin…
SphereX
HERE$0.000479+35.69%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006103-1.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 15:16
USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
Major
MAJOR$0.15278-5.97%
MAY
MAY$0.05047-3.31%
CROSS
CROSS$0.30119-7.80%
Binance Coin
BNB$764.35-5.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:10

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.