Lighter — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Incrypted
2025/06/28 08:19
ZKsync
ZK$0.05044-11.02%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13484-5.92%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00201-3.73%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.259-9.37%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Lighter is an Ethereum-based perp protocol built as a specialised zk-rollup. It provides scalability, security and trading transparency through the use of cryptographic methods and a verifiable trade execution mechanism.

There is no official investment information yet, but the project’s website lists a16z and Lightspeed funds. However, the amount is not disclosed.

Lighter uses a classic points system like other PerpDex. Every week, 250,000 points are distributed, which are awarded for trading and providing liquidity. Now the project is in closed beta with almost zero commissions — you can get in via our link below.

In the guide, let’s look at how to interact with the project to be able to claim drops in the future.

  1. Go to the site, connect your wallet and top up your balance:
Register and top up. Data: Lighter
  1. Open trading positions and build up trading volume:
Build up trading volume. Data: Lighter
  1. Add liquidity to pools in the Public Pools tab:
Contribute liquidity to the pools. Data: Lighter

In one of the AMA sessions with the project funder, he said that they plan to allocate 30-50% of tokens to the community on TGE. Point accrual will last for about four more months.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks not to miss important updates.

Highlights:

  • building up trading volume;
  • depositing funds into pools;
  • collecting points.

If you have any questions when going through the activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.25-10.22%
Ethereum
ETH$3,599.48-6.93%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002549-19.79%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:13
Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

The Hong Kong stablecoin bill officially takes effect. Financial authorities say they will start granting stablecoin issuer licenses early next year. Here’s everything we know about the bill. On August 1, the region’s first stablecoin bill in history, the Stablecoin…
SphereX
HERE$0.000479+35.69%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006103-1.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 15:16
USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
Major
MAJOR$0.15278-5.97%
MAY
MAY$0.05047-3.31%
CROSS
CROSS$0.30119-7.80%
Binance Coin
BNB$764.35-5.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:10

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.