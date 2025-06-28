Trader AguilaTrades closed his BTC short position at a loss of $590,000 and then went long on BTC again

PANews reported on June 28 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades cut the BTC short order opened yesterday afternoon, and then reopened a $160 million BTC long order at 1 a.m. After AguilaTrades closed the BTC long position profitably in the early hours of yesterday morning, he opened a BTC long order in the $103,000-$104,500 range, planning to wait for the price to come down before taking it, but opened a BTC short order in the afternoon. Finally, at 1 a.m., AguilaTrades closed the short order at a loss of $590,000, and then went long on BTC again. AguilaTrades’ current position is: 20x long 1,500 BTC, with a position value of $160 million, an opening price of $107,288, and a liquidation price of $101,729.

