Ripple decides to withdraw cross-appeal against the US SEC

2025/06/28 08:59
PANews reported on June 28 that according to The block, Ripple has decided to withdraw its cross-appeal in the case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A cross-appeal allows one party to the lawsuit to question different aspects of the court's ruling. Previously, the court had rejected for the second time the settlement request submitted by Ripple and the SEC, which proposed to reduce the fine to $50 million and revoke the permanent ban on Ripple. Ripple ultimately chose to accept the original $125 million civil penalty, and the permanent ban is expected to remain in effect. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that Ripple's years-long lawsuit with the U.S. SEC is about to turn a new page and end this chapter.

Earlier news , the SEC and Ripple asked the court to rule on a fine of US$125 million, seeking to end years of litigation.

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to
PANews2025/08/01 15:13
Hong Kong's stablecoin bill takes effect today, here's what we know

The Hong Kong stablecoin bill officially takes effect. Financial authorities say they will start granting stablecoin issuer licenses early next year. Here's everything we know about the bill. On August 1, the region's first stablecoin bill in history, the Stablecoin…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 15:16
USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain's transfer volume surpassing Ethereum's since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
PANews2025/08/01 15:10

