a16z leads $33 million seed round in Yupp to build a decentralized AI assessment platform

2025/06/13
PANews reported on June 13 that according to its official website, a16z announced that it had led a $33 million seed round of financing for Yupp, a platform combining AI and encryption. Yupp allows users to evaluate the results generated by multiple models of AI, and the selected preferences will generate signed data packets for model fine-tuning and evaluation. Users can be rewarded for contributing feedback, and the data is timely to maintain the vitality of the system. Yupp was co-founded by former executives from Twitter, Google, and Coinbase, aiming to build a "trustless" AI feedback market and become the default evaluation layer for future AI models.

