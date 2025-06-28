While Trump’s memecoin loses steam, whales are quietly buying this new $0.0009 rocket

2025/06/28 15:45
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As a leading memecoin fades, whales shift focus to a rising $0.0009 token with breakout potential in 2025.

As the spotlight dims on a prominent memecoin associated with a famous personality, seasoned investors are quietly turning their attention to an up-and-coming digital asset priced at just $0.0009. 

This new contender is attracting interest from large-scale players, who are positioning themselves in anticipation of a market surge. In a climate of renewed optimism, this move is particularly noteworthy, suggesting potential for significant growth and offering a fresh opportunity in the crypto space.

Catzilla: Unleashing a new era in memecoins

Greed? Challenged!

Crypto manipulators? Confronted!

Scammers? Exposed!

Catzilla, the ultimate hero in the world of DeFi, is here to take on corrupt systems and promote financial opportunities for all! With a spirit of innovation and community, Catzilla brings together crypto enthusiasts, meme fans, and investors in a collective pursuit of financial growth.

Moving beyond short-term projects

The project is committed to long-term value and growth. While others may offer empty promises, Catzilla aims to provide substantial potential with a structured presale starting at $0.0002 and progressing to $0.0016 over 14 stages. Early participants are able to grab the CATZILLA token with a jaw-dropping 88% discount!

While Trump’s memecoin loses steam, whales are quietly buying this new $0.0009 rocket - 1

Triple utility benefits

The CATZILLA token offers multiple utilities to enhance the crypto experience!

  1. Governance – Participate in shaping Catzilla’s future through community decisions.
  2. Incentives – Earn rewards for engagement and support.
  3. Staking – Hold and stake CATZILLA tokens to potentially earn passive income.

Catzilla aims to create a new environment for those eager to join a collaborative and unique crypto community. Whether someone is an experienced investor, a fan of memes, or someone who enjoys combining fun with financial opportunities, Catzilla offers a platform where creativity meets potential.

Join Catzilla in the journey toward a more transparent and inclusive crypto space! Together, we’ll explore new possibilities and aim for new heights! 

Get your CATZILLA and be part of the movement!

OFFICIAL TRUMP eyes recovery amidst market fluctuations

While Trump’s memecoin loses steam, whales are quietly buying this new $0.0009 rocket - 2

The OFFICIAL TRUMP token is trading in the $7.96 to $9.84 range, showing potential for a climb. Despite the recent setback, which saw a 30% drop in the last month, the coin seems to be stabilizing. The 10-day moving average suggests sideways movement, while the RSI at 44 hints that the market might still be cautious. 

With the nearest resistance level at $10.95, TRUMP needs a push to break through, potentially rising over 10%. If it surpasses this, it could aim for the $12.83 mark. However, falling below the $7.19 support could signal further decline. In these dynamic times, a watchful eye is vital.

Conclusion

While tokens like TRUMP show less short-term potential, Catzilla presents itself as the ultimate memecoin hero aiming to bring financial freedom to everyone. Offering a remarkable 700% ROI during its presale, starting at $0.0002 and rising to $0.0016 over 14 stages, it features triple utility: governance, incentives, and staking. Catzilla unites enthusiasts to dismantle toxic systems and invites participation in the battle against crypto villains.

For more information on Catzilla, visit the website, Twitter, or Telegram Chat.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

