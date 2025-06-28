Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published an article titled "Does digital identity still have risks even after ZK wrapping?", which pointed out that ZK-wrapping solves many important problems, but zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks. These risks do not seem to be related to biometrics. Most of the risks (privacy leaks, susceptibility to coercion, errors) come from trying to maintain the attribute of "one person, one identity".

The other extreme is to use "proof of wealth" for anti-sybil attacks, but this is not enough in too many use cases, so something "like ID" is needed. The theoretical ideal is somewhere in between, which is difficult to achieve in practice, but the right "multiple identities" are close to the goal and are therefore the best practical solution. Multiple identities can be explicit (for example, based on social graphs) or implicit (multiple types of zero-knowledge proofs, and no single type has a market share close to 100%).