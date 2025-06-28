SUI gains over 4% amid upcoming $119 million unlock

  • SUI network is set to add $119 million worth of its token into circulation next week.
  • Optimism, FET, and Kamino Finance will also unlock $16 million, $2 million, and $12 million worth of tokens, respectively.
  • SUI is up over 4% in the past 24 hours as it eyes a move above a key descending channel.

SUI is up 4% on Friday as the Layer-1 blockchain prepares to add $119 million worth of its token into circulation, contributing a major share of the unlocks for next week. Other tokens set to increase their supply include Optimism (OP), Kamino Finance (KMNO), and Artificial Superintelligence (FET), with allocations of $16 million, $12 million, and $2 million, respectively.

SUI, Optimism, Kamino Finance set for token unlocks next week

The cryptocurrency market is poised for another week of token unlocks worth $212 million as several projects prepare to increase their current circulating supply by distributing new tokens.

The tokens involved include SUI, Optimism (OP), Kamino Finance (KMNO), Ethena (ENA), Zetachain (ZETA), SingularityNet (AGIX), FET and DYDX, according to Tokenomist data.

SUI leads next week's supply hike with a $119 million unlock volume set for Monday. Sui's supply injection represents 56% of the total unlocks for next week. However, the unlock volume represents 1.16% of its circulating supply, indicating it may have a minimal impact on its price.

Cliff unlocks are events where crypto projects release previously locked tokens into circulation in a lump sum. Large supply hikes often negatively impact the price of a token due to the imbalance between supply and demand.

SUI is currently up 4% over the past 24 hours despite a general decline in the cryptocurrency market.

SUI faces pressure around the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the $2.88 resistance. The altcoin is also trading in a descending channel. A firm close above $2.88 and the descending channel's resistance could see SUI rise to $3.55.

SUI/USDT daily chart

However, a fall from current levels could see SUI decline toward the $2.29 support level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are currently below their neutral levels but trending upward, indicating a weakening of bearish momentum.

Meanwhile, other tokens with cliff unlocks include Optimism, Kamino Finance, Ethena, and Zetachain, with supply hikes of $16 million, $12 million, $10 million, and $7 million, respectively.

Kamino Finance will add 10% of its current supply into circulation, which could weigh on its price. 

Smaller unlocks for next week include AGIX, DYDX and FET, which will each add $2 million worth of their tokens to their current supply.

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to
USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain's transfer volume surpassing Ethereum's since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

According to PANews on August 1st, UK-based Cel AI announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on September 1st and transfer to the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)
